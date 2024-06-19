iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Moody National Bank Trust Division’s 9th Largest Position

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,792. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

