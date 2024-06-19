iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Decreased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after buying an additional 92,913 shares during the last quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.7% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,792. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

