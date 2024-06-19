iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

IWP stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.55. 2,645,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,021. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

