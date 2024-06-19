iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,850 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.43% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $42,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $92,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

OEF traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $265.32. 170,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,121. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $265.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

