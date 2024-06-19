iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $21,137,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.62. The company had a trading volume of 76,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.64. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $132.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

