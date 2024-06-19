iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 0.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IJS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.07. 303,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,037. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average of $99.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.