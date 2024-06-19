iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cwm LLC owned 0.27% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $59,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

TIP stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.20. 1,401,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,674. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

