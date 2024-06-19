iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.92

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.92 and last traded at $96.70, with a volume of 96278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.41.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $807.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.55.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,597,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 96.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.