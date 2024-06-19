iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $62.31

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.31 and last traded at $63.88, with a volume of 278641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.45.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

