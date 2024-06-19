James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Up 7.2% in May

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on JRVR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of James River Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Institutional Trading of James River Group

James River Group Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 475.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. James River Group has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $201.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.26 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.57%.

About James River Group

(Get Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

