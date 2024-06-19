John King Sells 5,230 Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John King sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.70, for a total transaction of C$223,321.00.

North West Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:NWC traded down C$0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$41.06. 46,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,086. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The North West Company Inc. has a 52-week low of C$29.58 and a 52-week high of C$43.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$39.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.26.

Get North West alerts:

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$643.11 million during the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3474801 EPS for the current year.

North West Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

NWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of North West from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC upped their target price on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NWC

North West Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.