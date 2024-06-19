Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.70. 101,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,882. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.81 and a 200 day moving average of $224.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

