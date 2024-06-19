Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 3,463 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 206.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,921,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,095,000 after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 313,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,373,000 after purchasing an additional 99,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX traded up $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.28. 3,071,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,797. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.03. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $260.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

