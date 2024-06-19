Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 83,636 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 764.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,636 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.6% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

CPRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 852,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,937. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,183.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,121.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,183.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,121.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,478.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,560. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

