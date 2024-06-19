Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,554 shares in the company, valued at $754,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $26,038.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,474 shares of company stock worth $250,278. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,447. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.44). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

