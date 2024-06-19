Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $353,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,202,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 65,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.81.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.96. 2,335,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,481. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

