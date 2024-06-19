Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.92. 7,030,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,578,479. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.