Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 298 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Novartis by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.94. 1,051,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.73. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

