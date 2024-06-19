Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,716 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Open Text by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Open Text by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 88,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 357,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Open Text Stock Performance

Open Text stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. 752,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,069. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 159.68%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

