Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Short Interest Update

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,460,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 11,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $205,757.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,578,524.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,320. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 73,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 31.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 512,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 23,378 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

