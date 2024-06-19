Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Trading Up 1.6%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,012 ($12.86) and last traded at GBX 1,006 ($12.78). Approximately 33,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 27,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 990 ($12.58).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, April 12th.
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
