Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Trading Up 1.6%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,012 ($12.86) and last traded at GBX 1,006 ($12.78). Approximately 33,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 27,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 990 ($12.58).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Up 1.4 %

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,136.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,189.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -140.32 and a beta of 1.13.

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.