jvl associates llc Buys 50 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

jvl associates llc boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $7.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $499.49. 13,060,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,555,756. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $479.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.75, for a total value of $208,369.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,678.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $295,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,993,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.75, for a total transaction of $208,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,678.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 391,071 shares of company stock valued at $192,834,857. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.41.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

