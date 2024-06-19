jvl associates llc Purchases 217 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

jvl associates llc grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 736.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tesla by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.86. The company had a trading volume of 68,982,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,514,960. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $589.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.61 and a 200 day moving average of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

