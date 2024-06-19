K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Trading 10.5% Higher

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 29,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 73,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

K2 Gold Stock Up 16.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

K2 Gold Company Profile

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California.

