Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.80

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.80, with a volume of 728748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on KRR shares. Eight Capital downgraded Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Karora Resources from C$8.73 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.65 to C$5.97 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.
Karora Resources Price Performance
Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. Karora Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of C$115.54 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.6099675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Karora Resources Company Profile
Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.
