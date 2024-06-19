Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.80

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.80, with a volume of 728748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KRR shares. Eight Capital downgraded Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Karora Resources from C$8.73 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.65 to C$5.97 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRR

Karora Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.88.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. Karora Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of C$115.54 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.6099675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.