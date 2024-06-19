Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Price Performance

KAIKY opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $16.73.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, crude oil tanker, containerships, and liquefied petroleum gas transportation services.

