Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Price Performance
KAIKY opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $16.73.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile
