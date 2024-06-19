Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $67.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BFH. Barclays lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus downgraded Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

BFH stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $42.73.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 1,280.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

