Keg Royalties Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of TSE KEG.UN opened at C$13.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.36. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of C$12.40 and a one year high of C$16.26.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
