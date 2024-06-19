Keg Royalties Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Shares of TSE KEG.UN opened at C$13.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.36. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of C$12.40 and a one year high of C$16.26.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

