Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Trading Down 5.1%

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.51 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.51 ($0.04). Approximately 25,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 148,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).
Keras Resources Trading Down 5.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.12.
About Keras Resources
Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.
