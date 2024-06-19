Komodo Trading Down 10.4% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $46.67 million and $2.35 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00037631 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00031773 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,062,547 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

