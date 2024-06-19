Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 124,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 49,903 shares.The stock last traded at $21.42 and had previously closed at $21.43.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

