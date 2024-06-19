Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,340.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on KLIC shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.