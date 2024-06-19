Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Short Interest Update

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days. Approximately 24.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $974.54 million, a P/E ratio of 619.90 and a beta of 1.93. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $122.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.50.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 29.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

