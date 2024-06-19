Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $185,000.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

