La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $553.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 19.4 %

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.25. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

Insider Activity at La-Z-Boy

About La-Z-Boy

In other news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $114,095.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,924.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

