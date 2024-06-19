Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.04. 2,399,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.47 and its 200-day moving average is $155.38. The stock has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

