Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after buying an additional 2,814,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after buying an additional 1,253,510 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after buying an additional 850,940 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 460,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,414,000 after purchasing an additional 423,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 3.28. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

