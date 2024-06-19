Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 941 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 60,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $119.81. 782,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,575. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

