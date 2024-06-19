Lam Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Lam Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWOB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.68. The stock had a trading volume of 382,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.00. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3169 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

