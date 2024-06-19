Lam Group Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Lam Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 38,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

Shares of VFVA stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $112.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,218 shares. The company has a market cap of $676.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.03.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

