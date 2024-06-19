Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $980.00 to $1,100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as high as $1,049.94 and last traded at $1,046.30, with a volume of 250100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,035.98.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.57.

Get Lam Research alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,989 shares of company stock worth $1,904,810. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after acquiring an additional 144,914 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,329,037,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lam Research by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,414,111,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $944.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $888.67. The stock has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lam Research shares are set to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.