Landore Resources (LON:LND) Shares Down 10.9%

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report) was down 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05). Approximately 965,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,124,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

Landore Resources Stock Down 10.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £6.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.50 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.73.

About Landore Resources

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores, and develops precious and base metal projects in Eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include 6 leases and 1,318 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 33,029 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; and Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

