Leibman Financial Services Inc. Has $5.37 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 4.1% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,248,036,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,430,000 after buying an additional 73,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after buying an additional 160,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $3.54 on Wednesday, reaching $382.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,093. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.61. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $353.15 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

