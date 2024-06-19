Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Short Interest Update

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the May 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

NASDAQ DRS traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 827,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,366. Leonardo DRS has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Leonardo DRS will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Trading of Leonardo DRS

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 165.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 23.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

See Also

