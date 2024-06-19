Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 471.43% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

LXRX opened at $1.75 on Monday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 15.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.54% and a negative net margin of 8,311.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after buying an additional 420,854 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,747,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

