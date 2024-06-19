LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $47.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.25.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 83,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 211,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

