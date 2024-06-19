Lisk (LSK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.83 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $145.59 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000871 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000677 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000950 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

