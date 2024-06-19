Litecoin Market Cap Reaches $5.52 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.52 billion and $340.83 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $73.99 or 0.00113905 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008798 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,659,769 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

