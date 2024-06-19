Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 364,242 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2,154.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 364,242 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Trade Desk worth $33,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $255,316,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,593,000 after purchasing an additional 98,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,379,000 after purchasing an additional 209,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at $95,467,869.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at $95,467,869.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,312 shares of company stock worth $35,645,941. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TTD stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.25. 2,781,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,952. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $99.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 248.13, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

