Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,947 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Eagle Materials worth $69,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,116,000 after purchasing an additional 730,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,763,000 after acquiring an additional 203,862 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 957,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,284,000 after acquiring an additional 63,636 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,870,000 after purchasing an additional 630,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EXP traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,555. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $276.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

